Moms Are Praising Tia Mowry For Her Son's Drastic Haircut & The Reason Is Adorable

In the caption accompanying her Instagram slideshow, Tia Mowry gave a straightforward explanation for why she lets her 6-year-old call the shots when it comes to his hair. She wrote, "Yes, someone got a hair cut. I just did a live video explaining why I decided to cut my sons hair. If you missed it, it's plain and simple. He asked me to. As his mom, I'm here to nurture his thoughts and ideas and that's exactly what I did. He said he wanted to look like daddy and was very specific how he wanted his hair. Someone is a very happy boy and that's all that matters." Are we the only ones tearing up?