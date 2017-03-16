I have a confession, though; All of that intimidates me. Because I am not the type of person who follows recipes (the thought of doing so makes me feel encumbered and claustrophobic). I also do not take on major cooking projects during the week (fried chicken going up on a Tuesday? I don't think so). But I've had the pleasure of meeting Mowry in person (yes, it was amazing), and something about her radiating halo of foodie goddess warmth, energy, and ease pushed me to believe in this book of easy, tasty, fast, and healthy recipes — and believe in myself. So I felt inspired to take the plunge into Whole New You, in hopes of bottling up some of Mowry's culinary prowess and conquering my recipe-following fears. Could I do it? Would I sparkle afterwards like she does, complete with a halo of foodie goddess warmth? (I hoped so.)