Are You Brave Enough To Enter The Lion's Den & Become Kris Jenner's Assistant?

The next time you use Bumble, the last person you'd ever expect to see might just show up. Kris Jenner is hiring an assistant, and she's using Bumble Bizz to get the job done. Earlier this week, the momager took to Instagram to announce that she's partnered with BumbleBizz, the mode on Bumble that's specifically for people looking to make business connections and network without any of the awkward cocktail party chit-chat.
"Excited to announce I’m searching for the newest member of my team using @BumbleBizz. #ad," Jenner captioned a screenshot of her profile on Instagram. "Download the @Bumble app now, select "networking" mode & create your #BumbleBizz profile to see if you’re a match to be my Personal Assistant."
Advertisement
On her profile, Jenner describes herself as an "entrepreneur, producer, brand builder," and "manager," and says she's looking to match with candidates who would be a good fit.
It's pretty much a win for everyone: Jenner gets an assistant, Bumble Bizz gets a ton more users, and you are .00000001% closer to fetching snacks for Jenner and overhearing once and for all what really went down between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement