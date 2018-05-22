7 Products That'll Make Up For That Summer Vacation You're Not Taking

For some people, the best part of summer is their month-long vacation on the Mediterranean shore. But for most of us, it's getting to leave work a few hours early on Fridays. We spend our time daydreaming about tropical trips that just never come to be, escaping to the beach or lake whenever possible and comforting ourselves with the knowledge that at least we can always look like we're somewhere thousands of miles away.
So yeah, we may not have a calendar full of PTO days, but we do have these palm-embossed glow palettes, oceanic eyeshadows, and ultra-bright nail polishes in our lives — and they're making us feel pretty damn summery.
Ahead, check out the launches that'll make your co-workers think you're headed somewhere more exotic than your local YMCA pool.