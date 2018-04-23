Selena Gomez's Hairstylist Just Revealed The Details Of Her New Undercut

Selena Gomez keeps going shorter and shorter — but her latest cut just might be her most dramatic yet. The singer uploaded a photo to Instagram revealing her new buzzed undercut, courtesy of L.A. hairstylist Tim Dueñas. "Always need a subtle change," the singer wrote.
The look follows six months of other "subtle changes" from the star, including a bob, a platinum makeover, and curtain bangs. But don't let the word undercut scare you: Gomez's iteration, in which the buzzed area is only a few inches above the nape of her neck, can easily be hidden when your hair is not in a ponytail — making it especially clutch during the hot summer months, too.
According to Dueñas, the new look was all Gomez's idea. "She had just decided that she wanted to do something different," he tells us. "The nape was cut down with a #1 clipper and then lightly faded to maintain a feminine feel. Her neckline was left natural, but the sides were lined up."
Perhaps the best part of the look, though, is its versatility. "The buzzed undercut has been around for a long time," Dueñas explains. "It is like one of those cult classics. It allows for a little rebellion that can be hidden if you need to dress up. The key is adapting the fade and making it look like some time was put into it. It allows a good freedom of expression without being too in your face."
This story was updated April 24, 2018.
