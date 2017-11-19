At the American Music Awards on Sunday night, all eyes will be on Selena Gomez for many reasons. It's her first performance in a year. She'll be singing her catchy new song "Wolves." Now she's added one more compelling element: A new haircut with choppy bangs.
Okay, let's call it an alleged new haircut. The rumor of a haircut, if you will. So far, Gomez has only shown it to the world on her Instagram Stories. In the brief video, she seems to be wearing her bob stick straight with thick bangs, a change from the slicked back, oh-so-trendy look she debuted a few months ago.
"Today is the day," she wrote on the silent video, in which she looks pretty pumped about something.
Is it real? Hard to tell with the poor resolution quality. It's hanging straight down, so no real hair trickery seems possible. The texture and shape make it look more like a wig. For all we know, she's actually shaved her head or bleached it blond, and she's hiding that big change under this piece. (Incidentally, if you'd like to try faking your own bangs and/or bob, you'll find instructions here.)
None of this will sufficiently distract us from wondering whether Justin Bieber will be watching his on-again girlfriend from the audience or backstage. As cool as Gomez looks with any hairstyle, as good as her music is, human nature (or celebrity gossip nature) dictates that we're most curious about relationships above artistry.
Then again, check out the photos of what we believe are Gomez's dancers for the AMAs, looking like old-timey freak show performers. Also, recall what she wrote on Instagram earlier this week: "The AMAs have been a place where I’ve shared some of my most intimate moments." That sounds like a set up for something bigger than bangs.
