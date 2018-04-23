Selena Gomez keeps going shorter and shorter — but her latest cut just might be her most dramatic yet. The singer uploaded a photo to Instagram revealing her new buzzed undercut, courtesy of L.A. hairstylist Tim Dueñas. "Always need a subtle change," the singer wrote.
The look follows six months of other "subtle changes" from the star, including a bob, a platinum makeover, and a curtain fringe. But don't let the word undercut scare you: Gomez's iteration, in which the buzzed area is only a few inches above the nape of her neck, can easily be hidden when your hair is not in a ponytail — making it especially clutch during the hot summer months, too.
We've reached out to Dueñas and the star's go-to hairstylist Marissa Marino, who created the braided hairstyle above, for more info on the inspiration behind the look. In the interim, believe Marino when she says: This is definitely a #newtrendalert.
