The Only Haircut Inspiration You'll Need This Spring

Spring cleaning in 2018 may not mean dusting the stairs in your apartment 40 times or changing 362 light bulbs like it did in the 19th century, but the tradition of starting fresh still stands. Like clockwork, people declutter their kitchen, donate old clothes, pot some plants, ditch their cuffing season partner, and — without fail — cut their hair.
Just take Selena Gomez, for example, or Natalie Portman or Rowan Blanchard — all of whom have been doing their own spring updates by lobbing off a few inches for the new season. So to get you in the spirit, and because it is infinitely more fun to book a hair appointment than whip out the trash bags and Mr. Clean Magic Erasers, we've rounded up our favorite celebrity pixies, bangs, blunt bobs, and lobs, ahead.
We'll continue to update this story as more celebs inevitably hit the salon in the coming weeks.