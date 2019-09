Oh No, Why Is Channing Tatum Hanging Out With Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Two weeks ago, Tatum and Dewan revealed they were separating after nine years of marriage. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the couple said in a pastel-colored statement. ( SelectAll speculated that the statement looked like the Tatums wrote it on a PowerPoint slide.) Since the announcement, Dewan has shared photos of herself beaming on Instagram , thanking her followers for the "love" post-announcement. Tatum, meanwhile, has kept a low profile — until, of course, he emerged to be the grand marshal of a race in Birmingham, Alabama.