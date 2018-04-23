Oh No, Why Is Channing Tatum Hanging Out With Arie Luyendyk Jr.?

Channing Tatum, wyd? This weekend, our good fella Tatum enjoyed the presence of noted enemy Arie Luyendyk, Jr. The two both appeared at the Honda Indy Grand Prix Sunday. This marks — as People notes — Tatum's first outside go-round since he announced his split from Jenna Dewan earlier this month.
Tatum was the grand marshal of the event, while Luyendyk, who is a part-time racecar driver (he also does real estate), raced in the event. On his Instagram, Luyendyk called Tatum "Such a great dude!" In a video posted to Luyendyk's story, Tatum goes, "What's up, Lauren!" He is, presumably, saying hello to Lauren Burnham, the winner of The Bachelor, who also happens to be engaged to Luyendyk.
Two weeks ago, Tatum and Dewan revealed they were separating after nine years of marriage. "Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now," the couple said in a pastel-colored statement. (SelectAll speculated that the statement looked like the Tatums wrote it on a PowerPoint slide.) Since the announcement, Dewan has shared photos of herself beaming on Instagram, thanking her followers for the "love" post-announcement. Tatum, meanwhile, has kept a low profile — until, of course, he emerged to be the grand marshal of a race in Birmingham, Alabama.
Luyendyk has kept a similar low profile, although his approval rating, in comparison to Tatum's, is abysmal. As Bachelor, he proposed to fan favorite Becca Kufrin. A couple of months later, he broke up with Kufrin and retreated to the runner-up Lauren Burnham. He and Burnham left the country following the show's finale, ostensibly to avoid all the ire directed at Luyendyk. (He broke up with a woman on national television without crying! He is a Ceylon!) There were even billboards devoted to dumping on Luyendyk. That said, he is now happily engaged to Burnham and living in Scarsdale with their two dogs. And, occasionally, he hangs with Channing Tatum.
