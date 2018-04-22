Jenna Dewan Is Truly Moving On With This Gesture

Jenna Dewan is the living embodiment of “Since U Been Gone,” and we are living for her bachelorette happiness. She’s truly embracing her new life as an eligible woman, and she’s now broadcasting it in the most public way: she dropped her married last name. That’s right, Jenna Dewan Tatum is now Jenna Dewan. All the single ladies, put your hands up for Ms. Dewan!
She’s made the name change on her social media accounts: her Instagram, her Twitter, and her Snapchat username, now jennadewan. If you visit her accounts, you’ll see the difference — though we’d like to point out the World of Dance judge is just going back to the name she used for most of her life before she was married.
Advertisement
Dewan is also hitting the town with her newfound singlehood in tow. At the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital’s Hope and Heritage Gala, she worked the red carpet in a stunning black Zuhair Murad gown, with intricate floral embroidery that complemented her megawatt smile. We feel like we can stare at her gown for hours and always see new details. It’s her first public appearance since Dewan announced her divorce, and we love seeing her flash her signature optimistic style. We are especially happy to see that she’s only glowing brighter.
At the gala, she accepted their 2018 Humanitarian Award; Dewan has supported St. Jude’s fundraising campaigns and she visits the hospital to meet with patients and families. If you notice from the photo, her award plaque even lists her new (older?) name, Jenna Dewan. A nice touch from St. Jude’s to honor Dewan’s new life. And while Dewan is now a single lady, she brought the best man in her life as her date to the gala: her father. Our hearts are so warmed.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement