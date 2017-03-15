We've seen plenty of homages to Queen B. Some have tried to recreate her now-famous (and internet-breaking) pregnancy announcement portrait. Some have even opened restaurants devoted to their favorite R & B diva. Even celebrities are getting in on paying tribute to Beyoncé. Maybe there are some nefarious reasons behind that, though. [Cough, illuminati, cough.] But the latest? You have to see this gymnastic routine from University of California Los Angeles student Hallie Mossett. Let's just say her sky-high moves would earn high marks from Bey herself.
People reports that Mossett performed an entire floor exercise routine set to Beyoncé music during a competition last month. Suffice to say, the audience loved it. And considering the smile on Mossett's face during her amazing moves, she was feeling every minute of it, too. The commentators can't get enough of it, using words like "flawless" and "gorgeous" to describe Mossett's moves.
The routine starts with a bang, featuring splits and flips to "Formation." Then, Mossett moved to a series of snaps and rolls while 2013's "Partition" blasted through the gym. Naturally, when "Single Ladies" came on, the crowd came to their feet and there was a deafening roar. Sasha Fierce never did tumbling passes onstage, but Mossett is definitely channeling Bey's alter ego with these moves and her confidence. What would Beyoncé think of that sparkling leotard? It's a worthy homage, to say the least. We think she'd give it a nod of approval. If Bey is looking for some one-of-a-kind gymnastics for an upcoming tour, we think she'll know exactly where to look.
Since the video went live on UCLA Gymnastics' Facebook page, it's racked up over 4 million views and over 50,000 shares. Plus, Mossett's score helped the Bruins win that particular meet against Arizona. She earned one perfect 10 and got a final score of 9.975.
People adds that this fierce routine comes just a year after Mossett suffered an injury to her sternum and missed seven meets. Check out the entire electrifying routine, below.
