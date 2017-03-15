The routine starts with a bang, featuring splits and flips to "Formation." Then, Mossett moved to a series of snaps and rolls while 2013's "Partition" blasted through the gym. Naturally, when "Single Ladies" came on, the crowd came to their feet and there was a deafening roar. Sasha Fierce never did tumbling passes onstage, but Mossett is definitely channeling Bey's alter ego with these moves and her confidence. What would Beyoncé think of that sparkling leotard? It's a worthy homage, to say the least. We think she'd give it a nod of approval. If Bey is looking for some one-of-a-kind gymnastics for an upcoming tour, we think she'll know exactly where to look.