While eating like Queen Bey may not be appealing (her diets are intense, to say the least), the idea of eating while surrounded by Bey-inspired environs is certainly something we can get behind. And we're not the only ones: A Jay Z and Beyoncé-themed restaurant exists in Australia. We're already working on our playlists for that long-haul plane ride.
Time reports that the Sydney restaurant, dubbed The Carter (get it?), opened in 2017 after restauranteurs decided to pay homage to hip-hop's top couple. Everything from the menu to the decor gets the Jay Z and Beyoncé treatment.
"The Carter was inspired by New York's great architecture, food and controversial entertainment," Chady Khouzame, the restaurant's manager, told Australia's The Music. "Jay Z and Beyoncé have always been at the center of controversy, which is what inspired our hidden messages in artwork surrounding the bar and the murals on the wall in the basement."
Wall murals decorate the downstairs lounge. You'll spy graffiti and street art-inspired takes on iconic Beyoncé images taken from her music videos, like "Why Don't You Love Me?"
Jay Z will be well-represented, too. As for the drinks? You can order up plenty of pop culture libations, including the Obama Out, a cognac-based beverage; the Kimye, which is a vodka drink; and Snoop Lion, which features spiced rum.
Time adds that the upstairs bar takes a few design notes from Jay Z's own 40/40 Club in NYC. High ceilings and plenty of gold in The Carter recall the rap mogul's Art Deco-tinged spot in the Big Apple. The menu has Nas sticky lamb ribs, Obama fried chicken, and all-you-can-eat specials on Mondays. There's no word on whether or not Bey and Jay know about the place, but we're guessing they'd feel flattered. We're just not sure they'd pay a visit to get their grub on — they're all about that plant-based diet now.
