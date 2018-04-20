Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Post Rare Video Of Major PDA

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West clearly have a successful marriage, judging by Kardashian's recent tweets mocking West's bizarre return to Twitter, but the two just wanted to make extra sure we knew things were going well between the parents. During Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration Thursday night, the whole family documented the highlights on Instagram stories — and this included a not-so-discrete kiss between the rap king and reality queen.
"Babe do you wanna go to Dave Chappelle or do you want to go to the studio?" Kardashian asks as she plops herself down on West's lap (a question I also ask my peers in casual conversation). Before he can answer, however, she plants a kiss on the side of his mouth, which turns into a full-on smooch fest, a side of the couple we don't often see.
Advertisement
Also present at the party? Stephanie Shepherd, who seems to have made her way back into the Kardashians' lives despite parting ways with Kim Kardashian back in November after working as her personal assistant.
"Kim made a decision to let Stephanie go," a source told People when news broke. "She was a good assistant but when Stephanie wanted to transition into a larger role with Kim's brand and businesses, it just didn't work."
However, Shepherd not only reunited with BFF Kourtney Kardashian at Coachella, but was also seen all-smiles with Kim Kardashian during Thursday night's celebration.
Clearly, the love is just flowing and flowing in this family, so if there was ever a good time to try for the umpteenth time to become best friend with Kim, it's now.
Read These Stories Next:
Advertisement