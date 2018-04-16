Desi Linden Is The First American Woman In 33 Years To Win The Boston Marathon

HUGE CONGRATS to @des_linden for winning the 2018 #BostonMarathon ??‍♀️? With a time of 2:39:54, Des Linden is the first American woman to win the @bostonmarathon since 1985 ?

