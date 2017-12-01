This Runner Called Out The Man Who Body Shamed Her At The NYC Marathon

Back chafing... Thigh chafing... Vaginal chafing (tmi)... Ass chafing... I did this all for a medal, the gift of movement and a host of things. Yesterday was my eighth marathon (not counting my ultra marathon and attempt at the Spartan Ultra Beast). I'm forever thankful for friends, family, strangers and followers. You guys moved me. If I learned anything, I know that some battles aren't conquered alone. While my feet hit the pavement solely on my accord, my heart didn't move without you. In turn, I feel blessed. The @nycmarathon was a rainy one but I'm looking forward to getting my ass kicked in a great way with the @nyrr 60k in Central Park in two weeks. Congrats to all who attempted, this who wanted to be out there and those who finished. #runningfatchef #fatrunner #marathoner #movedme #tcsnycmarathon #marathonfinisher #racedayselfie #raceday #medalmonday #swiftwicksocks #chaseadventure #skirtsports #REALwomenmove #blackgirlsrun #runner #running #fitnessmotivation #fitmom #fitness #plussizeathlete #endurance #inspire

