Taco Bell Just Reinvented The Taco Shell — Again

Taco Bell has proven time and again that it's all about innovation. Recently, however, the fast food company has appeared to be concentrating most of its creative energy on innovating the $1 menu. Early this year, TBell announced that over the course 2018, it planned to introduce 20 new $1 menu items, and since then, it's been churning out dollar dishes left and right. We certainly haven't been complaining about these affordable additions, but today, Taco Bell reminded us what true food innovation can look like with the introduction of its newest test item, the French Toast Chalupa.
Advertisement
Just like so many Taco Bell items that came before it — the Naked Egg Taco, the Naked Chicken Chalupa, the Waffle Taco, and more — the French Toast Chalupa takes an unexpected food and turns it into a taco shell. This time, the shell is made of "fluffy" and "cinnamon-y" French toast.
Even though French toast can be a breakfast on it's own, the French Toast Chalupa comes with scrambled eggs and bacon or sausage crumbles; it's all served with a side of syrup.
For now, the only folks able to try the new item are those in Dayton, Ohio because that's where the French Toast Chalupa is being tested. However, Birmingham, AL was also introduced to a new test menu item, the Queso Quesarito. The Queso Quesarito is made with two tortillas, gobs of queso sauce, rice, beef, creamy chipotle sauce, and sour cream. Though it's a more expected offering, it looks enticing, never-the-less.
The French Toast Chalupa and the Queso Quesarito are the first menu items Taco Bell has released this year that aren't part of it's ever-expanding $1 menu. The French Toast Chalupa costs $2.49, while the Queso Quesarito is $2.99. Will America be willing to pay the extra several cents for Taco Bell's most recent imaginative but unconventional taco shell? We supposed that's why the fast food chain is testing it out before releasing it nationwide.
Advertisement