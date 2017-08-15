Taco Bell's New Breakfast Taco Has A Fried Egg Shell & We Don't Know What To Think

This morning Taco Bell announced a new addition to its popular breakfast menu, and just like the Waffle Taco and Biscuit Taco before it, the latest offering is wrapped in a never-before-seen type of shell. It's called the Naked Egg Taco.
The new Naked Egg Taco is reminiscent of an omelet in that it's basically just an egg with toppings piled inside. It's also quite similar in construction to the chain's former limited time offering: The Naked Chicken Chalupa. To make the new menu addition, Taco Bell starts with a a fried egg, which is formed into an edible envelope. Stuffed into the egg-velope are potatoes, bacon or sausage, and of course, plenty of melted cheese. Top it off with some of the fast food chains new Breakfast Salsa, and you've got a slightly absurdly shaped, but familiar flavored, breakfast.
Advertisement
According to Liz Matthews, chief food innovation officer at Taco Bell Corp. "The Naked Egg Taco strips down the traditional breakfast taco, allowing us to deliver a new flavor experience in every single bite." Though many of us would prefer to have as much bread as possible in every dish we consume, we're willing to give the new tortilla substitute a try. We commend Taco Bell's constant quest for creativity, even if it occasionally falls short — looking at you, Firecracker Burrito.
The new Naked Egg Taco will be available nationwide on August 31, but before that, customers in select cities are invited to try it at a special brunch-inspired event the chain has dubbed "Bell & Breakfast." Those attending the event will be given an exclusive taste of the new Naked Egg Taco and other new menu offerings. Bell & Breakfast will be held in New York, Laguna Beach, Austin, and Chicago on various dates starting on August 17. Reservations can be made exclusively on OpenTable.
If Bell & Breakfast isn't coming to a town near you, don't worry. The Naked Egg Taco will be available nationwide for a limited time starting at the end of the month. You can purchase the new breakfast tacos individually for $1.99 or in a combo for $3.99. The only way to determine whether Taco Bell's mission for shell innovation is still going strong is to try a taste of its newest invention. We're game if you are.
Related Video:
Advertisement