Because, spoiler alert, this thing is good. Like, really good. And after eating way too many, we have a theory as to why: it really is all about the chicken. The filling itself is pretty standard, and is the same lettuce, tomato, and cheese you'd get in any Taco Bell dish. While it's still integral to the overall experience, it was the chicken where the dish would succeed or fail. If it was dry, or soggy, or bland, the entire thing would fall flat. Instead, we bit into a juicy, well-seasoned chalupa (with just enough of a spicy kick) that proved, that, at least for this chalupa, the sum is greater than it's parts.