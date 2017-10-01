It's The Taco Bell & Forever 21 Clothing Collab You Never Saw Coming

This story was originally published on September 29, 2017.
Taco Bell has been known to inspire devotion in fans, from senior photo shoots to themed birthday parties. But what if you're looking for a more everyday way to show off your allegiance to living mas? The brand's latest collaboration with Forever 21 might just be your answer.
Today, the two companies have announced the release of Forever 21 x Taco Bell, the first for the restaurant. The line will include clothes for men and women that feature everything from eye-popping graphics to subtle patches that alert those around you to your taco fandom.
According to the press release, the line was designed to capture what fans expect from Taco Bell: "accessible, affordable, creative, and fun." The full collection will feature tops, cropped hoodies, body suits, as well as sweatshirts and an anorak jacket. All of the looks will debut on October 10 in an event for fans in downtown L.A. and will be available for purchase on October 11 only in select U.S. stores and online.
A sneak peek at the collection features Taco Bell super fans Brittany Creech and Andrew McBurnie — who became internet famous for shooing their senior portraits at Taco Bell — as models. McBurnie wears the men's sweater in millennial pink, embellished with a patch featuring some of our favorite Taco Bell items: tacos, burrito, drink, and a packet of hot sauce. Creech wears one of the body suits, a look inspired by a fire sauce packet.
While we only have the slightest hint at what this could mean for the rest of the collection, we're hoping for something that pays homage to the beloved Crunchwrap, and (dare we say it?) maybe even a nod to the Doritos Locos taco. Does the world really need this fast food x fast fashion mashup? Of course not. But when something is cheap and good, we always find it hard to say no.
