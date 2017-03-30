It’s not all that uncommon for parents to share their passions with their kids. Most of the time, it happens pretty naturally simply through exposure. It could be a favorite hobby like gardening, or even a whole career path. Or, it could be love for a fast food chain. That’s what happened for a Missouri woman named Monica Phillips and her baby daughter, Delta Rose.
Fox2 in St. Louis recently reported that Monica and her husband are both big Taco Bell fanatics — who isn’t, really? The pair actually had sort of an unofficial first date at the chain. Monica even told the news station that her water broke while waiting in the TBell dive-thru line when she went into to labor with her daughter Delta. It seems this little girl was just destined to be a taco devotee.
So, when it came time to celebrate Delta Rose’s first birthday with a fun photo shoot, her mom thought a Taco Bell theme would be very fitting. Monica recruited Julia Marie Photography to help bring her vision to life, and we’d say together, they did a great job.
The fiesta photo shoot was a success, and all the pictures featured one-year-old Delta amongst TBell bags and tacos. Behind her were layered banners of yellow, pink, and purple — Taco Bell’s signature colors — and one that read “Taco Bout A Party.” The photographer even caught some snaps of the baby covered in cheese while trying to enjoy a few bites, which is pretty much how all of us, regardless of age, end up looking when we're downing tacos as fast as we can. Clearly this baby knows how to celebrate big, and it looks like her parents have already passed on their passion for Crunchwraps, Gorditas, and Chalupas.
