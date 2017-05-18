Coolest High Schooler Ever Had His Senior Photos Taken At Taco Bell

The end of high school is usually marked by an excruciating photography session where you’re forced to smile for a long period of time while standing against a fake tree with your arms folded in the most unnatural way imaginable. Usually, the purpose of the painful modeling experience to get something to stick in those graduation announcements. Of course, occasionally you see kids who make the whole thing a little bit more fun by posing for photos that include some of their favorite activities like throwing a football or playing their cellos, but what if one of your main interests isn't considered an extracurricular? Andrew McBurnie, a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School right outside of Chicago, used his love of Taco Bell to spice up his senior photos, and they're so much better than the ones we uncomfortably posed for all those years ago.