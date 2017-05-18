Coolest High Schooler Ever Had His Senior Photos Taken At Taco Bell

The end of high school is usually marked by an excruciating photography session where you’re forced to smile for a long period of time while standing against a fake tree with your arms folded in the most unnatural way imaginable. Usually, the purpose of the painful modeling experience to get something to stick in those graduation announcements. Of course, occasionally you see kids who make the whole thing a little bit more fun by posing for photos that include some of their favorite activities like throwing a football or playing their cellos, but what if one of your main interests isn't considered an extracurricular? Andrew McBurnie, a senior at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School right outside of Chicago, used his love of Taco Bell to spice up his senior photos, and they're so much better than the ones we uncomfortably posed for all those years ago.
Advertisement
Andrew was photographed in an elegant navy tuxedo at the corner table of his local Taco Bell. Though he's striking some modeling poses, with a hard shell taco in hand, we think he looks like he's in his element. His photographer Wesley Taylor of Wesley Taylor Photography also got some great photos of the 17-year-old outside and in his studio, but the ones taken inside Taco Bell are clear stand outs, especially for anyone who loves Crunch Wrap Supremes more than most other things in this life.
McBurnie, who is set to graduate tomorrow, is a diehard Taco Bell lovers, in case you hadn't noticed. Some have even referred to him as the "The Taco Bell guy" on more than one occasion and that's what inspired him to take a few of his senior photos at the Tex-Mex chain. He told Kankakee, Illinois' Daily Journal, "Taco Bell has always been a place me and my friends would go throughout high school. And people who know me know how much I love being there, so I knew getting some photos done would make some people laugh." Though it really started as a joke that McBurnie never expected to go viral, he seems to be having fun with the attention. Taco Bell even retweeted his photos.
Since most students are lucky if they get a few checks from family friends out of the awkward senior photo experience, we'd say Andrew McBurnie is already way ahead of the game. He got a shout out from his favorite fast food chain and several photos that we're sure he'll never look back on and wonder, what was I thinking?
Advertisement