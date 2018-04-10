This might just be the long-distance relationship to end all long-distance relationships. After Danielle (Alicia Vikander) and James (James McAvoy) meet at a hotel in the middle-of-nowhere Normandy, they're separated by their jobs. In this case, however, they're a little more than a phone call away. James' work with the British Secret Service gets him thrown into a cell by Jihadists in Somalia, and Danielle's deep sea research takes her down, down into the ocean in her submersible. Separated by land, ocean, and evil forces, the two are sustained only by their connection to each other — even when they don't know who will survive.
In this clip, premiering exclusively on Refinery29, Danielle explains to James just what could happen if the worst went down underwater.
"Are you afraid something might happen?" he asks.
"I try not to think about that."
But here's what could happen: a crack. In that case, it's not drowning she has to worry about, but suffocation.
"If anything were to happen it would probably just be us getting stuck down there unable to move," she reveals. "There's only five days of oxygen in the sub and no one can reach you down there."
Sounds gnarly.
While James keeps pressing her for details, he has no idea what's in store for himself. Turns out they both have some dangerous journeys ahead, and it's going to take more than love to overcome the elements.
Submergence premieres in the U.S. on Friday, April 13, so if you're superstitious, you might want to cross your fingers extra tight for this couple. Watch the trailer below!
