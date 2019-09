This might just be the long-distance relationship to end all long-distance relationships . After Danielle (Alicia Vikander) and James (James McAvoy) meet at a hotel in the middle-of-nowhere Normandy, they're separated by their jobs. In this case, however, they're a little more than a phone call away. James' work with the British Secret Service gets him thrown into a cell by Jihadists in Somalia , and Danielle's deep sea research takes her down, down into the ocean in her submersible. Separated by land, ocean, and evil forces, the two are sustained only by their connection to each other — even when they don't know who will survive.