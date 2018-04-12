The Bright Makeup Look That Minimalists Will Still Love

If you're the kind of person who considers tinted balm a bold lip and BB cream full coverage, then you might be looking at 2018's beauty trends and thinking, What the fuck? Blue eyeshadow, yellow nails, orange lips, glitter from head-to-toe. After seasons of no-makeup makeup, it's finally the maximalist's turn to shine.
But there's one emerging trend that's like training wheels for people whose makeup bags have historically consisted of nudes, browns, and rosy pinks. Purple eyeshadow is soft and universally flattering, and nearly impossible to get wrong — making it the the perfect introduction to wearing brighter colors.
Check out how celebs like Yara Shahidi, Jenna Dewan Tatum, and Saoirse Ronan are wearing the trend, plus tips for pulling it off, ahead.
