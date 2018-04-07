Tiffany Haddish Wants To Babysit At Coachella, So She's Got No Bey Gossip

The world is a better place because Tiffany Haddish is in it. The breakout comedy star of Girls Trip is a ray of sunshine in these trying times, and we can't get enough of her quips. As it turns out, neither can Jimmy Fallon.
Haddish stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss, among other things, that Beyoncé moment. Despite the conspiracy theories floating around the internet, we may never learn who really bit Beyoncé — because Haddish won't tell us. Fallon asked her to confirm the identity of the Beyoncé biter (fans generally agree it was actress Sanaa Lathan), but Haddish deftly played it off. "I'm supposed to be babysitting at Coachella next weekend," she joked, referencing Yoncé's headlining slot. "You're not gonna have me messed up!" Fair enough, Haddish, but that will certainly not stop the internet from sleuthing.
Haddish also referenced the Beyoncé Bitegate in her stand-up set in the new Seth Rogen Netflix comedy special, Seth Rogen's Hilarity for Charity. She spilled the beans about going to Bey and Jay's super-secret Gold Party. Apparently, Haddish needed to signed a non-disclosure agreement in order to "party with the queen." Haddish, of course, has a habit of gossiping about the goings-on at Beyoncé's parties, and needs to sign NDAs from here on out. She jokingly tells the DJ to announce that Tiffany Haddish is in the building and is ready to sign her NDA. After doing the Nae Nae, Beyoncé appears, and Haddish can't tell us anything else about the party. Oh well, we can use our imaginations!
Hilarity for Charity has just been released on a Netflix near you, and it also stars Sarah Silverman and Michael Che. We recommend watching it in between Haddish's interview below and Cardi B on Saturday Night Live.
