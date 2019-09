Reality TV Has Become An Unlikely Champion For Black Subcultures

Earlier this week Bravo — the network responsible for the Real Housewives franchise — debuted a new reality series called Your Husband Is Cheating On Us . While the premiere set viewers up for the typical amount of drama we’ve come to expect from a docudrama, the show isn’t nearly as salacious as it sounds. Your Husband Is Cheating On Us is the name of the new stage play by writer and director, JD Lawrence. The Bravo show follows Lawrence, the cast of the play, their understudies, and his two daughters/business partners over the course of eight weeks as they prepare for opening night. This is the first show of its kind that puts the thriving urban theater circuit in the national spotlight. However, it is not the first reality show that has invested in one of the many subcultures that Black Americans have enjoyed within our communities. Reality has become one of the only mainstream mediums to shine a light on the cultural fabric of Black America, for better or for worse.