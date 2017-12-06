I know that’s what comes with the job. What is it like to be not only fun and outgoing but to also have to portray so much emotion in public for the world to see?

“On Black Ink I'm not a tattoo artist. I'm a personality. I put out there who I am. Good, bad, and different. Things are hard to see and things are hard to watch, but I put myself out there in this way because I want people to see that it's alright to be vulnerable. It's alright to be uninhibited. It's alright to be confused. It's alright to not know what your next step is going to be. And sometimes your friends are going to be the people that help you. I'm just thankful for the platform that Black Ink has given me. I'm thankful that I'm able to put my journey out there. I do it for the people that I'm helping versus the people that are going to criticize me and talk bad about me. I don't really care about them. The DMs I get from the people that I touch, that shit means so much to me. I love putting myself out there for the people that feel like they can be themselves more. They’re not the only people that go through it. People know my struggle.”