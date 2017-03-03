The Dancing Dolls operates under the tutelage of their no-nonsense leader Diana Williams, who lacks the callousness of Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller but demands the same amount of respect. The youth of the Dancing Dolls undergo the same body conditioning and training as any other athletes. They sacrifice just as much as students who commit to any other serious hobby. And as a condition of working with Ms. Diana, they have way more discipline that I do. She may not have the direct connections to Hollywood that Miller is able to offer her students, but for four seasons now, Ms. Diana has still brought both realness and opportunity with every kick and buck.