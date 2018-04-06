Georgia Nott Of Broods & The Venus Project Reveals Why We Need Representation Now

Georgia Nott: "'Numb' was one of the first songs I wrote, actually. Like most of the songs that I record, I just picked up the guitar and let whatever I had come out... At the time, it felt like I was in a little bit of a box, I guess, and I didn't really know how to control parts of my life. I didn't know if I was ever going to have control over those parts. I was moving to L.A., and a lot of change was happening. I realized that I had something to say, and I felt like I couldn't say it. That's kind of what 'Numb' is about — feeling like you can't be what you want to be... There's a lot going on in my head around those things. Basically, just feeling that I was numbing myself a little bit... That feeling is real."