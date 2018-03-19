"I think that, most of the time, in movies and even in real life, the woman [who hooks up] gets the blame... It's almost like the women are pitted against each other. That's portrayed in a lot of stories. I didn't want that in this. In my story, I felt like the woman he cheated with was the victim, too, almost. All the blame was not put on her, it was put on the guy. I don't want women to feel like there's any competition, because there is not. It had to do with my relationship with my man, and nothing to do with the other woman."