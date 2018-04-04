It's one thing to get worked up when your go-to mascara or lipstick is discontinued. It's an entirely different story when your favorite beauty brand appears to have disappeared completely — without a word of warning. That's what fans think happened to cult indie makeup company Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics.
Followers of the vegan, cruelty-free line — best known for its highly-pigmented Lip Tars — were alarmed when the brand shut down its website and most of its social media pages seemingly overnight this week. Even co-founder and CEO David Klasfeld's LinkedIn page is wiped clean. Just a couple weeks prior on March 20, the brand listed a $10-or-less flash sale on all products, which might have indicated an imminent closure, Racked reports.
Advertisement
We went to the company's brick-and-mortar store on the Lower East Side in Manhattan, which is still listed as "open" on Google and Yelp, and the location was completely vacant and chained off. A sales associate at the neighboring store, who asked to remain anonymous, claims that OCC closed up shop on April 1. No word yet on whether that closure is temporary or permanent.
While there has been no official statement from the brand and representatives did not respond to our requests for comment, the company's website does say this: "Our website is temporarily offline, in the interim, shop OCC at Riley Rose, Urban Outfitters & Nordstrom!" OCC also directed customers with existing orders to email them directly at info@occmakeup.com. Makeup artist Kevin James Bennett posted twice on Instagram, saying it appeared the company had closed and thanking the brand for its contributions to the community.
We've reached out to OCC, as well as the listed retailers that carry the brand, and will update this post as soon as we have more information. In the meantime, we suggest stocking up on those Lip Tars while you still can — and don't forget to tell them you love them.
Advertisement