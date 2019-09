Tyra Banks & Her Mom Talk Nose Jobs, Fertility, & Life-Size 2

It is not a secret that Banks, who started her modeling career at the age 16, got a nose job . However, it wasn’t a purely cosmetic procedure. According to London, when her daughter was only 3 years old, she fell flat on her face in their family driveway. Despite some bleeding and objections from Tyra’s aunt, London assumed that her toddler was just fine. Years later, Tyra experienced skin irritation and slight disfigurations from the misalignment of the bones in her nose. As her career took off, Tyra finally decided to do something about it. I was also touched that Tyra specifically rejected getting a procedure that would tone down her Black features and make her nose look too European. So she specifically sought out a plastic surgeon who specializes in ethnic noses. Here’s what she thinks about beauty enhancers today. “We need to stop judging women,” Tyra demanded. “If you want to wear your hair natural and add some fake hair to make it bigger, that’s okay. I want people to understand that they can fix or flaunt it. Fix something they don’t like or flaunt something natural.”