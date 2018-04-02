The Good, The Bad, & The Gross Of Beauty-Themed April Fool's Jokes

Ever since KFC (completely seriously) launched sunscreen last summer, we've been forced to second-guess our instincts and question whether certain novelty products popping up on our feed are real or not. We like to think we've honed our bullshit detector, and in advance of April Fool's Day yesterday, we felt prepped and ready to navigate our way through the pranks. As expected, a lot turned up — some were bad, some were good, and most were downright ridiculous.
From street-food flavored toothpaste to celebrity hair fake-outs, we rounded up every single joke that had us tagging our friends, rolling our eyes, or doing both at the same time. Click ahead to check out the best and worst of beauty-themed April Fool's pranks to hit social media this year.