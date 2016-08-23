We Tried The KFC Chicken-Scented Sunscreen — & This Is What Happened

Update: KFC sent us a bottle of its sold-out Extra Crispy sunscreen to sample for ourselves — and it definitely smells like chicken, just maybe not the fried variety. One editor described it as "chicken wrapped in plastic, then left out in the sun." Another editor found it akin to "dog-food chicken," and one very specifically identified it as "chicken porridge." And though the sheer, lightweight cream was actually surprisingly pleasant to blend onto the backs of our hands, it created a gag reflect so strong that we couldn't spread it much farther than that. We love you KFC, but don't quit your day job.



This story was originally published August 22, 2016.



