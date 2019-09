We Tried The KFC Chicken-Scented Sunscreen — & This Is What Happened

“It works just like regular sunscreen, but it smells like fried chicken,” boasts a retro-voiced announcer in a promotional video . That’s right, KFC claims that Extra Crispy Sunscreen is a real thing — it’s SPF 30, y’all — and notes that it, “smells like chicken, tastes like sunscreen,” so, you know, don’t eat it. (Yes, that SPF disclaimer actually exists.)And if that isn’t wacky enough for ya, there’s more: This SPF has supposedly been completely snatched up by fried-chicken- and novelty-beauty-product-lovers alike.Believe it or not, this isn’t the brand’s first foray into beauty. This past spring, it released an orange-hued, edible nail polish designed to taste finger-lickin’ good. As for us, we're just fine with sticking to the original. We usually avoid "extra-crispy" when it comes to sun protection anyway.