This Edible Nail Polish Is Real & It Tastes Like Chicken

Here are two words we never thought we'd hear uttered in the same sentence: chicken and nail polish. Yet KFC Hong Kong made it happen and then some, with its new fried chicken-flavored nail polishes. And, oh yeah, they're edible. According to AdWeek, the polish is part of an advertising campaign, and it's absolutely not a joke.
It comes in two
colors flavors — Original and Hot & Spicy. As if that weren't weird enough, KFC fans can paint on the polish and then lick it off. We're guessing that Ogilvy & Mather (the advertising company behind the stunt) took this into account, but the red and nude (chicken-hued!) polishes give a whole new meaning to the slogan "finger lickin' good."
As of now, the product isn't being mass-produced, but we'd definitely head to our local KFC to try out this strange, chicken-y phenomenon. After the pizza-perfume debacle of 2013, we can only imagine what kind of weird, hybrid fast food-beauty products chain restaurants will think up next.
