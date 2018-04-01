April's Magazine Covers Are A Huge Win For Natural Hair In Hollywood

Securing a magazine cover is kinddd of a big deal in Hollywood. And when you're a person of color, it's even more important. Sure, it's a great way to plug your project — but more than that, a national (or even better, international) cover helps challenge the industry's antiquated standards of beauty. Long, blonde hair and fair skin don't just sell tickets and albums. People of color have just as much talent, versatility, and range as the Jennifer Lawrences and TSwifts of the world — and they look damn good doing what they do, too.