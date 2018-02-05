If 2017 taught us anything about natural hair, it's that you're not limited to just a twist-out. Over the last year we've seen some of our favorite celebrity stylists and stalk-worthy social media faves push the envelope with their cuts, colors, and protective styles. And thankfully, they're just getting started.
The pros predict that 2018 will bring even more inspiration for natural and curly folks of all lengths and textures — a little something for everyone. "You’ll see many more textured hairstyles being embraced everywhere," Vernon François, celebrity stylist and creator of the Vernon François Collection, tells Refinery29. "Curly, kinky, coily, and wavy hair will fully embrace their ‘inner-frizz'."
Celebrity stylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew, who works with Kerry Washington, agrees. "Natural hair will be a part of all aspects of life," she says. "And I especially want to see it in the corporate industry, which used to close the door to natural hair. Today's modern woman is fashion-forward — and her hair should reflect that."
Ready for a major dose of natural hair inspiration? We tapped top pros for the cuts and looks that will be huge next year, ahead.