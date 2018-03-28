It's been 20 years since Dawson's Creek first graced our television screens and pulled us into a world of teen drama, love, and heartbreak. The series, which ran for five years, was a coming-of-age story that helped many of us get through some of our most emotional (and awkward) times.
Though the characters went their separate ways during the series finale, they've stayed in touch IRL and some of the cast — James Van Der Beek (Dawson), Joshua Jackson (Pacey), Katie Holmes (Joey), Michelle Williams (Jen), Busy Philipps (Audrey), Kerr Smith (Jack), Meredith Monroe (Andie), and Mary Beth Peil (Evelyn) — recently came together for a special anniversary photoshoot for Entertainment Weekly. And, no, you don't have to wait for your lives to be over before you can see the pics.
Advertisement
EW tweeted out one of the five magazine covers available for purchase which features Joey, Dawson, Pacey, and Jen (back from the dead!) somehow looking even better than they all did two decades prior.
Dawson’s Creek Reunion!— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 28, 2018
We brought the #DawsonsCreek cast back together in celebration of its 20th anniversary to reminisce about their time on the iconic TV show. Get all the details: https://t.co/ja2vNmH03F #CreekWeek pic.twitter.com/L9bf1n0u1n
But, the real magic came from the photos of BFF's Williams and Philipps, whose friendship is one of the purest things to stem from Hollywood.
My bff. I die. #CreekWeek @EW (also could this be our nyt engagement announcement picture?) pic.twitter.com/L9xSWxXIIB— Busy Philipps (@BusyPhilipps) March 28, 2018
Have you ever seen a look so loving? An embrace so precious? Forget Joey and Pacey (or Joey and Dawson, for those of you who still can't let go), Jen and Audrey are the REAL couple to celebrate from Capeside!
"The Michelle Williams Busy Phillips @EW spread is stronger than a morning cup of coffee," one fan tweeted. "I believe in love again."
Another wrote, "I have a girl crush on Busy Phillips and Michelle Williams' friendship. that's a thing that I can have, right?"
Yes, it is a thing you can most definitely have! And if you think it's "weird" that you are still in love with a teen show from the '90s, don't. Williams is all about the everlasting fandom.
"I love how attached people feel to it now," she said during a roundtable discussion. "I feel like it's an overwhelming response that people still have to it, how much they identify with it, how much it was a part of their life when they were growing up because that stuff that sort of gets in there during those sort of formative teen years, it kind of stays there, so I find it really heartwarming and really sweet when people talk about what it meant to them."
Advertisement
But, don't get your hopes up on a Dawson's reboot.
"What I love about this show is that it existed at a time pre-social media, pre-internet, and it was nostalgic when we were shooting it," Holmes told EW. "So I really like it where it is, to be honest."
The series creator Kevin Williamson seemed to agree.
"Dawson's Creek was me expressing myself at that point in time," he said. "And here I am, at another age, at another point in time. I don't know what I could emotionally bring to the table."
That said, he would be down with someone else picking up from where the show left off.
"I can’t wait for someone else to do it. I don’t think it’s going to be me," he added. "But I’ll be happy to watch it."
Hmmm, so he's saying there's a chance. We'll take it!
Advertisement