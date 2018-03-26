What This 3-Second Interaction Says About The Future Of Bobby Axelrod On Billions

Without the family and their gingerbread mansion, who will Bobby be? Not that Lara never functioned as Bobby’s superego, no. Like Bobby, she was concerned with the Axelrod money and the Axelrod family above all — in fact, she encouraged him to send the New York town into bankruptcy, even when everyone else was balking at the obvious immorality of that move. But for all her Lady Macbeth-ness, Lara did keep Bobby grounded to a set of humanizing values, to a kindness and honesty that he never could exhibit in his ruthless, all-consuming workplace. Lara and the boys were reminder of the World Outside Finance.