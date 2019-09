What This 3-Second Interaction Says About The Future Of Bobby Axelrod On Billions

By all accounts, Billions' Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis) should not be a character I actually like. In fact, just this past weekend, a group of men in finance were left speechless after I confessed I sort of, just a little, care for Bobby Axelrod. Even Damien Lewis says we shouldn't like Bobby. After all, he’s a blue-eyed capitalist demon, with no ounce of morals in the spine that holds him up. He’s good at what he does, and that is bad news for many, many people. Yet part of me has always admired Bobby and his brash confidence, his sense of purpose. I can imagine him when he was my age. Where I flail and second-guess, he probably bull-dozed through obstacles, knowing he was on his way to something more — to billions.