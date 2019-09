The mom of two proves she has literally no time for nonsense within the first five minutes of "Hand," when Bobby reveals he is going to be arrested today. Lara barely blinks and says, "I know we talked about this. We prepared for this. But I’m not running with you. And neither are the kids. It’s not fair to them. So you do what you gotta do, but we’re staying." Harsh. Her no-effs-given comments feel a little awkward when Axe reveals he’s not even running. Well, if the billionaire changes his mind, at least he knows where his life partner stands (the answer is as far away from him as possible).