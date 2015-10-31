Rihanna just launched a new 360 app, which includes an extended version of her famously scary "Bitch Better Have My Money" video. And now, we're going to have nightmares forever.
The beautiful, talented, and perfect (Rihanna, we love you and we certainly don't have any of your money!) pop singer already freaked out her fans with the original video for her addictive revenge anthem. Who could forget the whole kidnapping and hanging upside down thing? But now, we finally find out what happened to the poor, poor sucker who double-crossed her (played by Hannibal’s Mads Mikkelsen).
While Rihanna looks gorgeous in her see-through latex dress, it's not nearly as pretty to watch as she and her posse remove Mikkelsen’s nose and hand...they even poke out his eye. Let this serve as one more unsubtle warning: If you owe Rihanna money, do not hesitate in returning it to her, post-haste.
To see everything, you have to download the app on Google Play. However, you can watch a few clips below. BE WARNED: These clips are pretty much not safe for work — or life in general.
#BBHMM by @Rihanna app version (Part 1) pic.twitter.com/xRMzzlCLq2— Rihanna News (@RihannaDiaryPL) October 29, 2015
#BBHMM by @Rihanna app version (Part 2) pic.twitter.com/OQPF9i9uJM— Rihanna News (@RihannaDiaryPL) October 29, 2015
#BBHMM by @Rihanna app version (Part 3) pic.twitter.com/4Q7MKAS7Q4— Rihanna News (@RihannaDiaryPL) October 29, 2015
#BBHMM by @Rihanna app version (Part 4) pic.twitter.com/7xxkfYjqyP— Rihanna News (@RihannaDiaryPL) October 29, 2015
