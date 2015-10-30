“Bitch Better Have My Money” is undeniably a masterpiece music video. Clocking in at over eight minutes, it covers revenge, Rihanna strutting, and of course scenes on boats and in seedy motels. But it also raised a lot of questions for us.
Why would you mess with Rihanna? How did Rihanna learn to shoot like that? How do we get onto Rihanna’s boat? And, most importantly: Why doesn’t Rihanna direct every music video, ever?
One question that we didn’t even know we had was: What happened to the accountant that crossed Rihanna? Well, Bad Gal Riri has blessed us with some answers.
Using her Stargate video app, Rihanna has put out some new and very, ah, Halloween-y NSFW clips of just what went down. The scenes, shot using 360-degree virtual reality like The Weeknd’s recent video, show topless Rihanna stabbing her accountant in the guts. Fun!
Some footage is available from Rihanna News, but Stargate has the full video experience.
She's had a busy couple of months. A few weeks ago, Rihanna put out preview images and dropped the name for her upcoming album, Anti. The singer is also fresh off a stint working on The Voice and has new hair to die for. That’s not to mention her rep admitting that he fabricated those rumors about her cheating with Jay Z. Oh, and she’ll be in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.
And did we hear something about a $25 million sponsorship deal with Samsung? Pretty good time to be Rihanna.
Actually, it always is.
