Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Will Have Selena & Rihanna — But No Taylor

It's almost time for the one event of the year that combines giant wings and lingerie. New York's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show has announced its lineup of musical guests for its show, which is scheduled for December 8. This year, the angels will be walking the runway with music provided by Selena Gomez, Rihanna, and The Weeknd.



Notably missing from the lineup is Taylor Swift, who performed at the show for the past two years. (Perhaps she's sitting out this one because her bestie, Karlie Kloss, is no longer with Victoria's Secret.) Models who will be appearing include Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge, and Victoria's Secret PINK spokesmodel Rachel Hilbert will also be on hand.