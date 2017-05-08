You know what that means, time for the big Axe vs. Chuck showdown. Like two boxers, I imagine that these two actors pump themselves up all day, coming into these scenes wearing robes, flanked by their posse, punching and jabbing, ready to go a few rounds (That’s just a little more fan fiction and also one more plea for a literal first fight next season). Chucks visits Axe in jail. Axe, of course, figured out Chuck’s whole scheme and knows that Chuck lost 27 million dollars. Honestly, what a maniac. That’s so much money! And Chuck just sneers that it was WORTH IT! Axe says Chuck entrapped him, Chuck says it was just a trap. Axe says he’ll spend ten times as much not to stay in jail. It’s not about money, after all. It’s never been about money. Then Chuck drops that they have tapes of the people putting poison into the Ice Juice, they know he manipulated the market. So Axe has to come bigger and her promises that he’ll pull at whatever string Chuck left that links him to this until Chuck goes down too. (I mean, I bet we could all think of a million loose strings right now. Ira! Any guard who overheard this conversation and could be bought! Guess away in the comments!).