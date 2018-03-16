Watching Chuck Rhoades Jr. (Paul Giamatti) take down archenemy Bobby Axelrod (Damian Lewis) over 10 months ago was as thrilling as it was confusing, and that was when fans had 11 prior weeks of short-term plot memory to back them up. Now, Billions, returning for season 3 on Sunday, March 25, has been off the airwaves for nearly a full year, and it’s easy to forget what all the fuss was about.