It made about as little sense as it sounds — and there were plenty of clues that suggested maybe Svenson wasn't actually the Black Hood. For one thing, we never heard Svenson admit it: He was killed by Sheriff Keller (Martin Cummins), a Black Hood suspect himself, before he had the chance. Betty (Lili Reinhart), the Black Hood's favorite , choosing not to throw away the mask he gave her also suggested the villain might not be dead. Then there was Archie, the person who came face-to-face with the Black Hood, but never once suspected Svenson. In fact, Archie admitted after Svenson's death that he thought the Black Hood was still alive and kicking.