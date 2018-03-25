Jane Doe’s Lawyer On Why She Filed A Civil Suit Against Russell Simmons

Most civil suits involve monetary reparations for damages, but for every person who comes forward with a civil suit for assault that involves money, there are countless doubters who. Women are coming forward in unprecedented numbers, and the result is a reshaping of our justice system as we know it. Civil suits can act as a last resort when criminal charges fail in a legal system that has historically been weighed against people making assault accusations. It is a tactic that Keha used when shein 2014, seeking to be released from her contract and alleging that he sexually abused her for years (he denies the charges). Her request was denied and she only began toas the Me Too movement emerged. Mastroianni makes it clear that the money is never about the assault itself. It is about a