Serial rapists make up a large group of all rapists. Of the 243 sexual assaults the research project studied, 51% were committed by serial sexual assaulters.



The majority of both serial and one-time rapists committed a felony-level crime before committing sexual assault — and then committed another afterward. Of serial rapists studied, 74% had at least one prior felony arrest (26% had a prior arrest specifically for sexual assault) and 95% had a subsequent felony arrest (60% had a subsequent arrest specifically for sexual assault). Of one-time rapists, 51% had a prior felony arrest and 78% had a subsequent one.



Serial and one-time rapists behave differently during their attacks. While serial rapists were more likely than one-time rapists to kidnap and verbally and physically threaten victims, they were less likely to restrain or injure victims during their attacks. Serial rapists commit more rapes outdoors or in cars, while one-time rapists attack in homes: their own, the homes of their victims, or the homes of third parties.



One-time offenders are more likely to be acquaintances of their victims than are serial offenders — but a third of serial rapists assaulted both strangers and acquaintances. "This underscores the need to thoroughly investigate acquaintance rapes, because of the possibility those offenders have or will engage in assaults against strangers, too," the report states.