This Is The Reason Steven Seagal's Accusers Are Coming Forward

There is, sadly, a reason why many people accused of sexual misconduct do not have only one accusation against them. Those who get away with sexual misconduct once often believe they can get away with the same deplorable actions time and time again. The real tragedy is that, oftentimes, they're right. While no one owes anyone a #MeToo story, those who do choose to speak up often empower other survivors to do the same. When many people join together to say "enough," the world is more likely to listen... though, hopefully, we can start moving to a place in society where just one voice is considered valid.