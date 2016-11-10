It was at this point that everything changed, and we began a serious struggle. He lifted himself and, in another quick gesture, yanked my Bermuda shorts to my knees. I tried to get up, and he pinned me back down. “Stop it!” I yelled at him, while music blared on the family stereo downstairs. No one could hear me. I was now frightened. He smiled, wickedly mocking my No's, and grabbed my wrists harshly as he pinned me down and tried to kiss me. “No! I don’t want to kiss you anymore! I mean it! Stop it!” I twisted my face away from him as he reached between my legs, ripped out my blood-soaked tampon, and threw it across the room. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I was horrified. Again, I tried to get away from him, but he pushed me back down and pinned my wrists above my shoulders. I fought for what might have been a minute or two, as his star athlete body weighed down my waif frame, and my thin arms managed only to lift millimeters from the bed.